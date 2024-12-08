Midtown assassin: NYPD releases new images of suspect, continues evidence hunt in Central Park

Investigators have released new images of the alleged assassin believed to have fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown on Wednesday after cops spent Saturday continuing to search Central Park for the Murder weapon.

The freshly disclosed photographs appear to show the unnamed, hooded killer riding in the back of a taxi cab after arriving in New York. This is the first time the shooter is seen without his distinctive green jacket, facemask, and backpack, which has been shared millions of times over social media.

Instead, the killer is donning a black jacket and a surgical mask while peering through the taxi’s divider window.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, NYPD scuba divers plunged into the chilly waters of The Lake near Bethesda Fountain in Central Park in search of more evidence connected to the killer.

Cops taped off the area to the public as specialized units scoured the water for the murder weapon and the bike used to make his escape. While it is unclear if police recovered any evidence during the dive, sources have now revealed the contents of the backpack believed to belong to the killer after it was recovered in the park Friday.

Sources familiar with the incident report that the bag was sent to a police lab where once opened, authorities discovered faux toy money used in the popular board game Monopoly and a jacket worn by the gunman.

While NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that he believes the shooter has now fled the Big Apple on a Greyhound bus via Port Authority, Mayor Eric Adams declared Saturday evening that law enforcement is closing in on him.

“The net is tightening,” Adams told reporters, according to the New York Post.

That large net now includes the FBI, which has joined the manhunt. The FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest, on top of the $10,000 already being offered by the NYPD.

“The FBI’s New York Field Office is assisting the New York City Police Department in seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 50-year-old male victim outside of 1335 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan,” a statement from the FBI read.

Notable breaks in the case

In addition to the newly released images, Chief Kenny recently revealed that police are looking into whether the murder weapon could have been similar to that used by veterinarians to euthanize livestock.

“It’s a weapon commonly used on farms and ranches. If an animal has to get put down, the animal can be shot without causing a loud noise,” Kenny said. “It could be similar in size and stature, but it also could be just a large caliber handgun.”

Additionally, while a fingerprint recovered from a discarded water bottle and an energy bar wrapper proved fruitless, police are currently processing the items for DNA.

Police also revealed that the infamous words “Depose” “Delay” and “Deny” were written on the shell casings with a marker.

“We’re painstakingly going through every bit of evidence that we can come across. Eventually, when an apprehension is made, we will have to present all these facts to a judge and jury. So, we’re taking our time. We’re doing it right. We’re making sure we’re going to get justice for this victim and closure for his family,” Chief Kenny said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.