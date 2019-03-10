The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting they say took place outside of a Queens bar early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., four plainsclothed officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the RRR Bar and Lounge at 87-18 Liberty Ave. in Jamaica, police said.

When they arrived, the officers saw the 32-year-old victim, who had been shot in the foot, fighting for control of a gun with the 38-year-old suspect, according to police.

When the officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, he refused and police shot at the man, hitting him in the torso and arm, police said.

The suspect and the victim were taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition and the gun was recovered at the scene along with a knife, police said.

No arrests have been made — the NYPD is reviewing body camera footage in their ongoing investigation, they said.