Advocates are using Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, to push for criminal justice reform.

Tuesday marks the 153rd anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the United States, but organizers of a protest planned in Foley Square say the fight for freedom continues.

The protest, set to begin at 5:30 p.m., will focus on reforming the state’s “unjust” bail, speedy trial and discovery laws, organizers said. They’re calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature to pass legislation that eliminates cash bail and helps protect against wealth- and race-based discrimination in the criminal justice system.

Members of JusticeLeadership USA, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, Bronx Freedom Fund, Citizen Action of New York, Latino Justice, New York Communities for Change and VOCAL-New York are expected to attend the rally.

On Monday, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced the passage of a resolution that designates Tuesday as “Juneteenth Independence Day.”

“Every year on Juneteenth we celebrate Emancipation, recognize the work left to do, and continue our commitment to a more equal future for all,” Gillibrand said in an emailed statement.