Kings County Hospital X-ray tech, Larry Jones, accused of sexually assaulting patients

Larry Jones, an X-ray technician at King County Hospital, is accused of sexually assaulting two patients on Aug. 20, 2016.

An X-ray technician at Kings County Hospital was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two patients, officials said.

According to a criminal complaint, Larry Jones, 65, is accused of targeting two women while they underwent X-rays at the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The victims, who police said are 83 and 57 years old, were assaulted just hours apart, according to the complaint. In both cases, Jones allegedly pulled down the victim’s underwear and touched the victim inappropriately, the complaint said.

Police said one of the victims came forward and alerted authorities after the attack.

Jones was arraigned Sunday on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sexual act and forcible touching.

He is being held on $7,500 cash bail or $20,000 bond, the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.