Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Donut lovers of East Harlem, rejoice!

Fan favorite Krispy Kreme is coming to your neighborhood this week with a new location on 3rd Avenue. Renowned for its signature Original Glaze donut, among dozens of other delicious flavors, Krispy Kreme has been expanding across Manhattan in the past couple of years, with locations in Fulton Center and across midtown. The latest location is nestled at 1882 3rd Avenue, between East 103rd and 104th Streets.

“We’re so thrilled to be expanding into a truly special location and to be serving a community with an exceptionally rich history,” said Christine Kobrynich, Director of New York City Operations. “We’re looking forward to being a great neighbor in Spanish Harlem and to offer such an amazing community with joy in the form of sweet treats.”

Besides their regular menu of donuts and hot and cold beverages, the new location, along with Krispy Kremes nationwide, will be offering a special deal today: a $1 dozen with every dozen donuts bought.

These $1 dozen donuts are described as “an Original Glazed donut featuring a special strawberry iced BirthYAY sprinkle donut,” and are being offered today only (July 16), in celebration for the brand’s 84th birthday.