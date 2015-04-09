Liana Barrientos facing charges of marrying 10 men – and not divorcing any

She had her big day nine times too many apparently.

Liana Barrientos, 38, who public records list as living in Harlem, is to be arraigned in Bronx Supreme Court Friday for allegedly marrying 10 different men without ever having obtained a single divorce.

She faces two counts of “offering a false instrument for filing” — a felony that can lead to up to four years in prison.

While two of the marriage licenses were obtained in the Bronx in 2010, her first marriage license was apparently obtained in Eastchester in 1999, according to the criminal complaint. Barrientos also allegedly obtained marriage licenses in Rye, Yonkers, Hempstead, Ramapo, Huntington, Greenburgh, Mamaroneck and White Plains.

“Bigamy is still on the books just like adultery, but like adultery, it is rarely if ever charged,” said a spokeswoman with the Bronx district attorney’s office.

Barrientos was arrested late last year. No attorney information number was provided for her and she could not be reached for comment.