East Village

Little Ukraine mourns those killed in ‘Bucha’ massacre

DSC08303 copy-2 copy
St. George Catholic Church hosted a prayer service and candlelight vigil on April 4 for those who perished in the Ukraine.
Photo by Dean Moses

The East Village’s Little Ukraine played host to a powerful vigil Tuesday night in remembrance of those who have died in Ukraine.

Known as the “Bucha” massacre, the images flooding in from the sovereign Eastern European country have left the world sickened by the inhumane reality of the war. On April 5, St. George Catholic Church welcomed mourners for a candlelight vigil as they prayed for those taken far too soon.

Parishioners lit candles for those who died in Ukraine. Photo by Dean Moses
Mourners wept as they prayed for those killed in Ukraine. Photo by Dean Moses

“It is a vigil for those who were killed in Ukraine,” Arthur Zgurov, a Ukrainian activist said. “It is hard, but we have to keep up, we have to fill in this emptiness that is in ourselves.”

Parishioners were handed candles before they sang and prayed together. Some were shrouded in the Ukrainian flag while others clung to rosaries. The emotion was too much for many partaking in the service, leaving them weeping. 

“It’s hard to realize now, but I still hope for the best, I still hope for humanity because it’s in our hands to make a better future,” Zgurov said.

Laying a candle for the dead. Photo by Dean Moses
The prayer service was emotional for many in attendance. Photo by Dean Moses
Arthur Zgurov. Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

