Holidays

Love is love: Colors of the rainbow fill NYC streets as LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride

By
0
comments
Posted on
"Queer and Proud!"
Photo by Dean Moses

The Big Apple showed its pride as thousands marched through the streets Sunday.

The annual Pride March was once again made a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this was not apparent on the city streets which were alight with a litany of colorful Manhattan events showing LGBTQ+ pride.

Making Astor Place a safe space 

First commencing in Astor Place at noon, hundreds of onlookers gathered before a freshly assembled stage to not only celebrate the Pride weekend, but to also recognize the activist pioneers who came before them, such as Marsha P. Johnson, and the infamous 1969 Stonewall riots that paved the way for the fight for equality.

Emily Saltzman, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

Those at Astor Place created a makeshift runway. Photo by Dean Moses
The Astor Place event allowed attendees to show off their dance moves and styles through an impromptu runway. Photo by Dean Moses

“We are here to celebrate, we are here to uplift each other but we are here to also uplift the most oppressed group of people in our community — the black trans women,” one organizer of the Black Trans Liberation March said. “Black culture is pride.”

As chants rang out “Black trans lives matter,” the crowd parted so that individuals could show off their styles and personality in a makeshift runway show. After which, poets and musical performers dazzled attendees before setting off on a march. 

“Love is love!” chants rang out as this couple kissed. Photo by Dean Moses

Queer Liberation march draws thousands

Later that afternoon, Bryant Park saw a rainbow tidal wave of humanity, stretching from the steps of the lion guarded New York Public Library down to the bright streets of Times Square. 

A kaleidoscope of colors on flags, scarves, hats, and more were held up high as were revelers paraded along the city streets chanting, “This is what community looks like.” 

The march was not only about showcasing pride, but highlighting the discrimination and inequality many LGBTQ+ face. Photo by Dean Moses
The third annual Queer Liberation March was not deterred by COVID-19. Photo by Dean Moses

Jumping in the air, screaming, singing, and letting out a jubilant cry, those in attendance made sure New York City knew that they were proud. Thousands marched in a gathering that has not been seen since the early Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

While dozens of officers stood guard along Fifth Avenue, the true spectacle stemmed down Seventh Avenue, passing the Stonewall Inn and head into Washington Square Park.

While the grand march drew colorful similarities to the Pride March, it was very much a protest demanding Queer Liberation — the third-annual march — resisting against oppression and exploitation. In addition, this event made it clear that the NYPD were not wanted as they chanted, “F**K the 12,” and “No justice, no peace.”  

Thousands filled the streets for the Queer Liberation March on June 27. Photo by Dean Moses
A proud marcher at the Queer Liberation March. Photo by Dean Moses
Midtown was lit up in a spectrum of colors as marchers made their way through the streets. Photo by Dean Moses
“The fight for equality will not be silenced. We’re all people. We’re all equal.” Photo by Dean Moses
Marchers show the NYPD they are not welcome by dancing on top of a squad car. Photo by Dean Moses
 And on officers themselves. Photo by Dean Moses
Many marchers commemorated trail blazers like Marsha P. Johnson. Photo by Dean Moses

