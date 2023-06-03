Holy shirt! Riot breaks out in Lower East Side over Denim Tears sweatshirt giveaway

Denim Tears’ Lower East Side sweatshirt giveaway turned into a real riot on Saturday, as fashionistas got into fisticuffs over the high-end couture — and causing NYPD officers to swoop in.

The incident occurred when a pop-up storefront on 529 Broome St. began handing out free sweatshirts from the popular brand —a product line known to retail its sweatshirts from $200 to $600—to a large crowd at around 11:54 a.m. on June 3.

However, the giveaway soon descended into chaos when arguments and fights broke out. Sources familiar with the investigation said that about 200 people were involved in the altercation as the swag giveaway descended into a real ‘shirt’-show.

Police report they were forced to call a level two mobilization in order to help control the crowd and clear the area. While police were able to close off the block and restore order, a 23-year-old man was cuffed for disorderly conduct. His charges are officially pending.

Officers from the 1st Precinct and responding officers from other nearby station houses remained on the scene to ensure no further outbursts occurred.

Amid the chaos, Denim Tears posted on its Instagram that its NYC giveaway had been canceled.