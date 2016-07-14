Lowline, underground park in NYC, gets first OK from the city

The city’s first underground park passed its first major hurdle Thursday after the city gave permission to start planning the Lowline on the Lower East Side.

If constructed, the one acre greenspace will replace the abandoned Williamsburg Bridge Trolley Terminal on Delancey Street between Clinton and Norfolk streets and use cutting-edge solar technology to bring natural light underground.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation chose the project for its plans to lease out the terminal space and said the idea would be a great draw for the community.

“The Lowline represents an incredible fusion of technology and public space,” Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen said in a statement.

Utilizing street-level glass shields that attract sunlight, the Lowline will provide natural light to the grass, trees and people below ground.

Dan Barasch, co-founder and executive director of the Lowline plans on adding art installations, seats and holding educational programing to the park.

“We know with input from the community and the city, we can make the Lowline a unique, inspiring space that everyone can enjoy,” he said in a statement.

In order to move forward with the project, the city requested the organizers meet three requirements: They must create a community engagement plan that includes five to 10 “ public design charrettes” and community meetings. They must raise at least $10 million and also complete design documents for approval in the next 12 months.