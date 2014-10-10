Macy’s fire fills 35th Street with smoke

A fire broke out in one of the dumpster of the loading dock at Macy’s on October 10, 2014. Photo Credit: Cristian Salazar

A fire broke out at Macy’s in Herald Square, leading to at least a partial evacuation just before noon.

The FDNY said it responded to the call at 11:53 a.m., and the fire was under control by 12:48 p.m. No one was injured, the FDNY said.

Customers were allowed back into the store after the smoke cleared, according to an email from Elina Kazan, the Vice President of Media Relations at Macy’s.

The fire started in a dumpster on the loading dock on 35th St. between Broadway and 7th Avenue, according to the FDNY and witnesses.