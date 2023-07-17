Madame Tussauds reveals next-largest launch with seven new Harry Styles wax figures

Harry Styles is the newest wax figurine revealed at Madame Tussauds museums across seven cities on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Harry Styles is the newest wax figure to be revealed across Madame Tussauds museums in seven different locations.

Starting July 17, visitors to Madame Tussauds in New York City, London, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Sydney will be treated to replicas of the Grammy-winning English singer and superstar. The multi-continent launch is the next-largest since eight Lady Gaga figures were released in 2010.

Tiago Mogadouro, marketing manager of Madame Tussauds New York, told amNewYork that for the past year, Styles has been the most-requested by guests and fans, online and in-person around the world.

“Harry Styles is one of the biggest stars in the world right now,” Tussauds said. “We felt it was the time to do a bunch of Harry Styles figures because he’s that popular.”

Mogadouro said that Madame Tussauds tries to keep its finger on the pulse to understand what’s going on in the world, whether it’s in the arts, business, finance, or politics arenas.

The singer-songwriter’s “As It Was” song was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for 15 weeks, with the album, “Harry’s House,” itself breaking the record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album released in the U.S., according to Luminate.

The launch comes after his most successful year yet, having completed 109 shows in more than 20 different countries in 2022 and is continuing this momentum with his European tour.

“We tried to pick the very best people that are out there — people that crush the market in the world, changed something, and created a big name for themselves,” Mogadouro said.

Mogadouro added that Styles is a major fashion influencer and has been styled after his glamorous performances. Styles is sugared up in a rainbow sequin jumpsuit — as he was at his Coachella performance in 2022 — at Madame Tussauds New York, which holds the largest collection of 200-plus wax figures out of all the locations.

“Ours is the Coachella performance, which we feel is right to drive back to New York,” Mogadouro said. “We felt that it was just right to honor one of the biggest music performances in the world.”

At the Madame Tussauds London, Styles appears in a forest green blazer and pistachio trousers made famous by his red carpet appearance at the “My Policeman” movie premiere. In Berlin’s Tussauds, Harry is rocking a pink leather waistcoat and an oversized pink fur coat.

Mogadouro said that each Madame Tussauds location tries to shed light on the inspirations around the museum, such as Nashville’s musician-and-music-business bent. Styles sold out 15 consecutive Madison Square Garden performances for his Love on Tour 2022 residency from August to September last year.

“If you come to New York, we try to get the best of the best in the whole world,” Mogadouro said. “It’s only fitting to have his figures in New York in the prime location of Times Square.”

It won’t be the star’s first time residing at Madame Tussauds. For the past nine years, Styles has been one wax figurine of five bandmates from his One Direction days. Now, those wax figures will be retired — no, not into candles, though Mogadouro said this is one of the most asked questions by visitors — to the museums’ back of houses.

The museum currently touts collections spanning characters of yester-year and contemporaries from Marvel, Broadway, the Oval Office, sports, fashion, and beloved cinema classics.

Styles will highlight the music area at Madame Tussauds New York, which also currently features Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Hudson, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Porter, and more.

Angela Jobson, global brand director Madame Tussauds, said in a statement that the museum jumped at the chance to add the superstar to the Tussauds collection.

“There is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture,” Jobson said. “When the opportunity came up, there was no hesitation.”