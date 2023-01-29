Man critically injured in shooting inside Brooklyn home: cops

A man was critically injured Sunday during a shooting inside of his Brooklyn home, police confirmed.

According to police sources, an unnamed man in his 30s was gunned down inside of his apartment Covert Street apartment at approximately 12:47 p.m. on Jan. 29. Cops discovered the victim inside the home near Bushwick Avenue with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was reportedly shot once in the chest and once in the leg. EMS have rushed the man to One Brooklyn Health-Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in grave condition.

Police say they’re looking for a male suspect wearing a black mask and blue jeans. Detectives and responding officers could be observed frantically rushing in and out of the three-story brick building as they searched for evidence.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.