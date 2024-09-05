Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Manhattan are investigating the death of an apparently homeless man who was found unconscious inside Union Square Park late Wednesday night.

According to law enforcement sources, on Sept. 4, at around 11:30 p.m., officers from the 13th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside the small but usually ever-bustling Manhattan park.

When officers arrived, they found the man, appearing to be in his 30s, lying face up on the lawn, unconscious and unresponsive. Officers did not notice any signs of obvious injury, and no weapons were found on site.

EMS responded to the scene and brought the victim, who police said appeared to have been homeless, to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the man’s identity, pending family notification.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.