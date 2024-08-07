Homeless man arrested after double stabbing in Queens leaves two men hospitalized

Officers from the 106 Precinct respond to a double stabbing at 150-41 Cohancy Street.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives charged a homeless man who allegedly stabbed two men on Tuesday night in separate incidents, police reported.

Feruz Radjabov, 40, was arrested and charged at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 6 within the confines of the 106th Precinct after he was alleged to have committed the two unprovoked stabbings. Police said he is “undomiciled.”

According to law enforcement sources, the first incident occurred at the Bolla Mobile gas station, located at 150-41 Cohancy St. in South Ozone Park, at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Radjabov allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man in the back while he was pumping gas.

Just minutes later, authorities said, the suspect allegedly fled to the nearby Aqueduct-North Conduit Avenue station on the A line, where he stabbed a 67-year-old man in the neck while he was on the Brooklyn-bound side of the station.

Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The 67-year-old man was listed in critical condition, while the gas station stabbing victim was classified as being in stable condition.

Radjabov has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, second- and third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The 106th Precinct has seen a 9.2% increase in felony assaults year-to-date through Aug. 4, according to the most recent CompStat report.