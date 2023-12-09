Queens police investigate mysterious death of man found on front lawn of home

FDNY Paramedics, Detectives and and 106th Precinct Officers investigate a DOA at a home in South Ozone Park, Queens on Dec. 8, 2023.

Police in Queens continue to investigate the mysterious death of a man found on the front lawn of a home Friday night.

The shocking discovery took place at about 4:09 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a two-story residence on the 13500 block of 122nd Place in South Ozone Park.

Officers from the 106th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man in need of assistance, found the unidentified man unconscious and unresponsive on the lawn, according to published reports. Upon further investigation, police determined that he suffered visible trauma to his neck.

Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the location. Police have not yet released his identity.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, law enforcement sources said.

Police worked through the night Friday to investigate what led to the man’s death. Detectives were seen going into and out of the home as they sought clues and answers.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.