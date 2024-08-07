Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Brooklyn shooting victim is recovering at a local hospital as detectives search for the gunman who pulled the trigger on him Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence erupted at around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 outside 738 Stanley Ave. in East New York, where a gunman opened fire and shot a 27-year-old man, striking him in the shoulder and abdomen.

Officers from PSA 2 and the 75th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about the incident. Meanwhile, EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police found multiple shell casings from the scene.

The incident shocked neighbors who live nearby.

“I don’t remember a shooting at the Boulevard Houses,” one area resident said. “We were doing so well.”

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.