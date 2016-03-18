Man falls 4 stories after fire escape breaks in Brooklyn, police said

The 23-year-old man was leaning on the railing of the fire escape when it broke.

A man is in stable condition Friday after falling four stories from a fire escape in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said.

The 23-year-old man was leaning on the railing of the fire escape on the fourth floor of an apartment on Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Garden around 11:35 p.m, when the railing broke, cops said.

Police said the man was taken to Kings County Hospital Center and is in stable condition as of Friday morning.

The man was not a resident of the building, police said. They did not know if the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The Department of Buildings said the owner of the building has been issued an “Aggravated Level 2 violation” for failing to maintain the fire escape. It has also ordered the placement of fire guards to the affected floor until repairs of the railing are complete.

The owner is expected to begin making repairs immediately, the DoB said.