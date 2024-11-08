Man found fatally stabbed in Lower East Side

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Manhattan are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on the Lower East Side Thursday morning.

Officers from the 5th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man in the vicinity of East Broadway and Pike Street on Nov. 7 at around 8:07 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds throughout his body, law enforcement sources said. It is unclear right now if the man was found outside or inside an address.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Right now, police are withholding the man’s name pending family notification.

Police do not yet have information on a possible suspect (s) or motive, and no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Although murder is down 50% in the precinct, according to the latest crime statistics, overall violent crime, including murder, rape and robbery is up more than 8%.

The NYPD released citywide crime stats on Thursday, which showed murder and rape increased last month compared to October 2023. However, index crime across the city continued to drop for a 10th straight month, which the department said was led by steep declines in felony assault, grand larceny and robbery.