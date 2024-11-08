84-year-old man attacked with plastic object on Upper East Side

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly attacked a man on the Upper East Side on Nov. 7, 2024.

Police in Manhattan are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked an 84-year-old man in the Upper East Side on Thursday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was on a residential street in front of 570 Park Ave. in Lenox Hill when he was randomly attacked on Nov. 7 at around 3:49 p.m.

Without saying a word, police said, the perp used an unknown plastic object to strike the victim across the right side of his head and shoulder.

The perp then immediately fled the scene, westbound on E. 63 Street toward Madison Avenue to parts unknown before officers from the 19th Precinct arrived.

The victim is stable and refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

Police on Friday released surveillance video of the suspect, who remains at large. In the video, he is shown walking on a sidewalk, wearing all black and carrying a shopping bag.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.