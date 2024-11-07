NYPD Crime Scene Unit members photograph evidence on a sidewalk near the scene of a deadly stabbing in Marine Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 7, 2024.

Rape and murder continued to plague NYC in increasing numbers as subways became safer in October, NYPD officials reported on Thursday.

Interim Commissioner Tom Donlon provided his second monthly crime data report to the city, following the resignation of former top cop Edward Caban in September amid an ongoing federal investigation.

The monthly report compares October 2024 to the same month in 2023.

Rapes increased more than 30% in October. There were also five more murders in October 2024 compared to October 2023 (29 vs. 24).

However, looking at the full calendar year, there were 23 fewer murders from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 compared to the same period in 2023 (313 vs. 336).

The department also reported that three additional shooting incidents occurred citywide in October compared to the same month last year (81 vs. 78), though there were 63 fewer shootings year to date compared to last year (774 vs. 837), a 7.5% drop.

In brighter news, overall index crime in the city continued to drop for a 10th straight month in October, led by steep declines in felony assault, grand larceny and robbery, decreasing another 6.1 percent for the month (10,420 vs. 11,094) and an additional 2% year to date (104,328 vs. 106,410).

NYPD officers made 9% more arrests for major index crimes year to date (48,524 vs. 44,511), and 8.3% more arrests in October 2024 compared to the same month last year (5,010 vs. 4,624), a result of increased enforcement across all five boroughs.

The department reported that subway crime dropped in October, as it saw a 26.3% decrease in major crime compared to October 2023 (168 vs. 228). Year to date, 112 fewer index crimes were reported in the transit system compared to last year (1,785 vs. 1,897), a 5.9 percent decline.

Donlon credits the decrease in some index and subway crimes to the marriage of new technology with traditional crime-fighting strategies.

“The men and women of the NYPD consistently welcome new ideas and embrace emerging technologies that are aimed at reducing violence and disorder in New York City,” Donlon said. “In addition to these innovative approaches, our traditional crime-fighting strategies have also proven highly effective, as evidenced by the success of our proactive enforcement efforts, particularly in the transit system.”

The commissioner added that more cops in train cars and on platforms supported the subway crime reduction.

“The presence of uniformed police officers on subway platforms and in train cars has instilled a sense of safety among riders, and this is further supported by crime data,” Donlon said. “I am deeply impressed by the unwavering dedication and determination exhibited by our officers throughout our city, day and night.”

Hate crimes in the city decreased by 8% in October compared to the same month last year.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the start of the Israel – Hamas war, antisemitic hate crimes have surged. However, in the past month they dropped–from 55 incidents in October 2023 to 33 in October 2024.