Upper West Side shooting in broad daylight leaves man wounded: cops

Shooting scene on Upper West Side
Police are on the hunt for a gunman after a brazen daylight shooting on the Upper West Side left a man injured Thursday morning, authorities said.
Police are on the hunt for a gunman after a brazen Upper West Side shooting on Thursday morning left a man injured.

According to police sources, the gun violence occurred at around 9:19 a.m. on Nov. 7 on West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believed the victim, a 47-year-old man, got into an argument with the perpetrator. Things turned violent, authorities said, when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a volley of rounds into the street.

Cops said the victim suffered two bullet wounds to the shoulder and leg. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital and is expected to survive.

Responding officers from the 20th Precinct recovered numerous shell casings strewn across the ground, along with a trail of blood and shattered glass from a nearby bus stop.

Police reported that the gunman entered the nearby 72nd Street subway station and he fled into the tunnels. Firefighters arrived on the scene and shut off power to the tracks so cops could give chase, but he ultimately eluded capture. Trains were delayed and commuters took cover as the man made his escape threw a subway hatch. 

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the gunman and victim knew one another and are believed to have work together.  

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

