Subway slasher sliced man on Upper West Side station platform: cops

The subway slasher who attacked a man at an Upper West Side station on Friday afternoon remains at large, police sources said Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred on the northbound platform of the 72nd Street station on the 1/2/3 lines at about 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 30.

According to preliminary details, the slasher approached the victim, a 26-year-old man, and engaged him in an argument. The reasons for the argument were not yet known, police sources said.

The words eventually turned physical, cops said, when the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 26-year-old man across his face.

Following the bloody attack, police sources reported, the slasher fled out of the 72nd Street station to the streets above, and headed in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 20th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1 responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital for treatment of a facial laceration.

Police described the slasher as a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.