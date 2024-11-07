Hate crime charges for pro-Palestine protester who threatened Jewish man on Manhattan subway

A pro-Palestine protester accused of threatening a straphanger on a Manhattan train over the summer was hit with hate crime charges, authorities confirmed.

Police have been searching for the suspect — identified as 37-year-old Christopher Husary — since the June 10 incident, first reported by the New York Post, for allegedly threatening a Jewish man in a Manhattan subway.

According to law enforcement sources, a 35-year-old man was on the way home after attending a memorial for the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack in Israel when he spotted a masked man spray painting “free Gaza” on train at Union Square.

The man snapped a photo of the vandal when, police allege, Husary threatened the victim — demanding that he delete the photograph. He also called the victim a “Zionist.”

Police believe Husary, who hails from California, was in the Big Apple attending an anti-war rally at the time of the crime. He was also wanted in his home state for a flag burning.

Husary was tracked down in California by the Fugitive Regional Task Force and extradited back to New York on Nov. 6.

Husary was escorted out of the 7th Precinct stationhouse in cuffs by detectives Wednesday evening. While he refused to answer our questions about the alleged crime, he flashed a peace sign with his cuffed hand.

Husary is charged with coercion and aggravated harassment.