Robber follows woman home in Brooklyn, sexually assaulted her

Police are on the hunt for a violent pervert who followed a Brooklyn woman home on Thursday night and sexually assaulted her before running off with her phone and cash, authorities say.

The victim said that the man followed her back to her Marine Park apartment building on Avenue N and East 33rd Street at 12:40 am, and made it look like he had a gun before forcing his way into her apartment as she was opening the door.

Cops said the dirtbag then tied up the 47-year-old victim using duct tape and zip ties and sexually assaulted her before running off with her cellphone and an unknown amount of cash.

The perpetrator fled in a 2012 grey Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and was last seen heading west bound on Kings Highway, authorities said.

First responders transported the victim to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

A video of the suspect before the attack shows he’s of a medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hat, black face covering, black sneakers, dark colored jeans, light colored kneepads, and a black sweatshirt.