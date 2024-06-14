A man was found dead at Sixth Avenue and 44 Street in Sunset Park on June 12, 2024.

Police said a 50-year-old man was found dead in a Brooklyn park Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 72nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of person in need of help at 44th Street and Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park on June 12 at approximately 8:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Sergio Prieto of 53rd Street in Brooklyn, lying face up in a grassy field. The man was unconscious and unresponsive, police said, with no visible signs of injury to the body.

EMS responded and pronounced Prieto dead at the scene.

The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

