Police investigate fatal stabbing in the Bronx

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in the Bronx on June 13, 2024.

Police in the Bronx are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in a Bronx public housing complex Thursday night.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct and PSA #7 responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed in front of 1420 Washington Ave., Morrisania, at approximately 9:42 p.m. on June 13. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Lilly Nelquan, who lives at the address, covered in blood and punctured with stab wounds throughout his body, police said.

EMS were on site and rushed the man to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not yet have a motive for the crime or description of the suspect (s) involved. So far no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.