A man was found stabbed at Echo Place and East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx on June 12, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx found a man stabbed to death by the Echo Triangle Wednesday night.

Law enforcement sources said officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed in the intersection of Echo Place and East Tremont Avenue by the Echo Triangle park space on June 12 at around 9:16 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man covered in blood with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Year to date, there were 12 murders in the 46th Precinct, up from three last year during the same time, according to the latest crime statistics. Overall violent crime including murder, rape and felony assault, is also up 6.35% so far this year compared to 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.