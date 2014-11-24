Kevin Darden indicted for shoving Bronx straphanger off subway platform to his death

The man accused of shoving a straphanger off a Bronx subway platform to his death as a D train approached was indicted by a grand jury Mondayon second degree murder and first degree manslaughter, according to the Bronx district attorney’s office.

Kevin Darden, 34, is accused of pushing Wai Kuen Kwok, 61, a Morrisania father of two, onto the track bed of the 167th East St. subway station — seemingly without provocation — on Nov. 16. Kwok was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darden has a lengthy criminal record and is also a suspect in a Nov. 6 incident in which he is accused of pushing another man to the ground in Manhattan’s W. 4th St. subway.

Funeral services were held for Kwok on Sunday in Chinatown.

Darden’s attorney, Ed McGowan of the Bronx Defenders, could not be reached for comment last night, but has previously told the press that his client is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Darden argued his own innocence in a jailhouse interview with WABC-7 this Sunday, telling the station, “I would never do anything like that … I didn’t do anything.”