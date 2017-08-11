Man jogging in Far Rockaway fatally hit by car, NYPD says

The man was hit by an unlicensed driver on Seagirt Boulevard, police said.

A man was fatally hit by a car as he tried to cross Seagirt Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures

A man jogging in Far Rockaway Thursday night was fatally struck by an unlicensed driver as he tried to cross a busy street, police said.

The 36-year-old man was hit by a 32-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry when he ran into the crosswalk on Seagirt Boulevard at the intersection with Beach 29th Street at about 11:50 p.m., according to police. The woman, who had a suspended license, was driving east on Seagirt Boulevard, they said.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said. He was not immediately identified.

The driver remained at the scene and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.