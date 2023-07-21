Man kills woman as part of ‘lovers’ quarrel’ in Brooklyn, then shoots himself: NYPD

A handgun was found beside the body of the 50-year-old man after the shooting.

A 38-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the head on a Brooklyn street early Thursday morning stemming from what police describe as a “lovers’ quarrel.”

The victim, identified as Jasmin Figueroa of Bedford Stuyvesant, was shot in the head and leg by a 50-year-old man outside her Greene Avenue apartment building at around 3:40 a.m. on July 20. The shooter was in an on-again off-again relationship with the woman.

The incident began when the 50-year-old shot Figueroa’s current boyfriend, 44, in the abdomen and leg, moments before shooting her, according to police. Her boyfriend, who was part of a love triangle, was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and is in stable condition.

Figueroa and the 50-year-old then got into an argument after the 44-year-old was shot before he went on to shoot her. She was taken by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in critical condition, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head, according to police. He was found unconscious and unresponsive lying on the roadway. He was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 9mm firearm was discovered near the man’s body.