Man gets 15 years for deadly stabbing at Times Square Dave & Buster’s

Jesse Armstrong, the man responsible for a fatal Dave and Buster’s stabbing, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The man convicted of fatally stabbing a man at the Times Square Dave & Buster’s nearly two years ago was ordered Monday to serve the next 15 years in prison.

Jesse Armstrong, 44, was convicted last month of first-degree manslaughter for the killing of Allen Stanford during a dispute inside the restaurant and gaming facility back on April 30, 2022, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Jesse Armstrong will serve a significant state prison term for viciously stabbing and killing Allen Stanford in a business establishment frequented by children and their families,” Bragg said in a Jan. 6 statement announcing the sentencing. “Mr. Stanford was a beloved father and friend, and my heart goes out to his loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss.”

According to the evidence presented at trial, both men argued with each other while they visited the Dave & Busters on April 30, 2022. Armstrong had become upset after Stanford accidentally bumped into his child.

What began as a verbal disagreement quickly turned violent, law enforcement sources said, culminating in Armstrong pulling out a knife and stabbing Stanford in the arm and chest.

Witnesses to the altercation immediately called 911, and Stanford was transported to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Following the stabbing, Armstrong fled the scene but was apprehended moments later at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station.