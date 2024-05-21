The scene of a shooting that occurred in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Police in Brooklyn are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a man in a brazen daytime attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Details of the incident were not immediately clear, but law enforcement sources said the victim was shot in the stomach at approximately 12:40 p.m. on May 21 in front of a dry cleaning business at 3107 Ave. H in Flatbush.

Police said the suspects fled the scene to parts unknown before officers from the 70th Precinct arrived.

An eyewitness reported seeing the victim lying by a fire hydrant while holding his stomach.

Police said they are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting, but were not able to provide a description or possible motive at press time.

Crowds gathered near the scene of the shooting, which remained closed off as police canvassed the area for evidence.

“There is always a shooting in this general area,” a local resident said. “The moment it gets hot these suspects start shooting. What more can be done for this community.”

Police said the victim is in stable condition, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell