Man who was shoved in front of Manhattan train on New Year’s Eve speaks out for first time

Kamel Hawkins, 23, stands accused of approaching a 45-year-old man from behind at around 1:30 p.m. at the 18th Street station on 7th Avenue as he waited for an Uptown 1 train before pushing him onto the roadbed.

The man who was shoved in front of a Manhattan train on New Year’s Eve is thanking New Yorkers for their support following his near-death experience.

DJ Joe Lynskey issued a statement on a GoFundMe that was set up in his name about the traumatic, unprovoked attack he experienced while waiting for the Uptown 1 Train at the 18th Street and 7th Avenue station at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024.

At that moment, he was allegedly approached by 23-year-old Kamel Hawkins and, without provocation, shoved into the roadbed as a train pulled into the station, hurtling over him.

Sources familiar with the incident say he fell in the trench of the track, which allowed the train to pass over him. The horrific incident was caught on surveillance camera and showed two men hopping over the station’s turnstile seconds before he was launched from the platform.

Lynskey suffered a slew of injuries, including a cracked skull and fractured ribs, but he miraculously survived. A fundraiser was set up in his name on GoFundMe and, as of Jan. 12, has reached 99% of its goal with $182,629 raised.

Lynskey himself thanked those who donated in the statement, first reported on by the New York Post.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, well wishes, and generosity over the past week. While I can’t thank each of you individually, please know I will never forget the kindness and goodness you’ve shown me,” Lynskey said.

He also thanked first responders for helping save his life and a Good Samaritan for aiding him at the scene.

“A massive thank you to the first responders who saved my life on New Year’s Eve, the bystanders—especially the good Samaritan outside the train who provided comfort—and to the medical teams at Bellevue for their remarkable care in helping me begin my recovery. I am full of gratitude for every single one of you,” Lynskey added.

While Lynskey is on a slow road to recovery, Hawkins was cuffed by eagle-eyed transit cops searching the subway, police sources told amNewYork Metro that Lynskey was able to finger Hawkins as the man who pushed him.

According to the New York Post, the suspect’s father, 40-year-old Shamel Hawkins, says he believes his son’s marijuana was laced.

“We think somebody put something in his weed,” the older Hawkins told the outlet. “About three weeks ago he was all right and then he started acting weird. We wanted to get him help but he refused.”

Hawkins has been charged with attempted murder and felony assault and is being held without bail.