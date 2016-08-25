Man slashed in Harlem subway station, NYPD says

Victor Cherry, 17, slashed in the victim in one hand and stabbed him in the other, police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for allegedly slashing a man at a Harlem subway station, police said.

Victor Cherry, of the Bronx, is accused of slashing a man in one hand and stabbing him in the other on the northbound platform at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue subway station around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. The victim, who is in his 40s, Cherry and another unidentified man were engaged in a verbal dispute before Cherry attacked the victim, police said.

The victim walked himself to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Cherry has been charged with assault, police said.