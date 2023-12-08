Man sought for slashing victim during argument in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed another man during an argument in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at 2:05 p.m. on Dec.6, a 63-year-old man was in front of 505 East Tremont Ave. when he was approached by an unknown man. After arguing, the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot heading westbound on East Tremont Avenue. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage. The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a light complexion and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black and white jacket, grey pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.