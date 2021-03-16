Manhattan blaze rips through top of high-rise building and injures three firefighters | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the penthouse of a high-rise building in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

At 11:06 a.m. on March 16 the FDNY responded to a call regarding a fire at 100 West 58th Street. The fire had broken out on the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

The fire was raised to a three-alarm blaze at 12:46 p.m. and around 150 firefighters were at the scene. The flames were extinguished at 4:34 p.m.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.