Manhattan blaze rips through top of high-rise building and injures three firefighters | amNewYork

The FDNY is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the penthouse of a high-rise building in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

At 11:06 a.m. on March 16 the FDNY responded to a call regarding a fire at 100 West 58th Street. The fire had broken out on the 16th and 17th floors of the building.

The fire was raised to a three-alarm blaze at 12:46 p.m. and around 150 firefighters were at the scene. The flames were extinguished at 4:34 p.m.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

