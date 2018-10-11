LATEST PAPER
NYPD seeks suspect in Greek orthodox church vandalism

Profanities were written in black marker on exterior doors, police said.

The NYPD is searching for a man suspected of scrawling profanities on the doors of Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly
The NYPD has released surveillance images in the hopes of identifying who scrawled profanities on the exterior doors of an upper Manhattan church.

The vandalism of Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, at 124 Wadsworth Ave., was reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, police said. CCTV images depict a more adult version of "dog [excrement]" written multiple times in black marker across a four-door entrance.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a bearded man, possibly aged 30 and at 5'8" tall, wearing a black baseball cap and sneakers.

If you have information, you're encouraged to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or tweet to @NYPDTips. 

Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012.

