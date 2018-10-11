News NYPD seeks suspect in Greek orthodox church vandalism Profanities were written in black marker on exterior doors, police said. The NYPD is searching for a man suspected of scrawling profanities on the doors of Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan. Photo Credit: NYPD By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Updated October 11, 2018 7:55 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYPD has released surveillance images in the hopes of identifying who scrawled profanities on the exterior doors of an upper Manhattan church. The vandalism of Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, at 124 Wadsworth Ave., was reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, police said. CCTV images depict a more adult version of "dog [excrement]" written multiple times in black marker across a four-door entrance. The NYPD describes the suspect as a bearded man, possibly aged 30 and at 5'8" tall, wearing a black baseball cap and sneakers. If you have information, you're encouraged to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or tweet to @NYPDTips. By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.