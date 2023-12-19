Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Manhattan man is facing murder and weapons charges for allegedly shooting a man in East Harlem over the summer.

Eric Nunez, 43, was charged on Dec. 19 with one count of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Antonio Felder.

According to court documents, at 11:24 p.m. on July 22, Felder rode up to Nunez on a motor scooter at the corner of East 118th Street and Lexington Avenue. After appearing to speak briefly, Felder backed his scooter away and Nunez allegedly pulled out a dark-colored handgun and fired at least ten times at Felder.

Felder collapsed and suffered gunshot wounds to his torso, arm and leg. Felder was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

“Eric Nunez allegedly took the life of Antonio Felder in a fatal shooting in East Harlem,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “While shootings are down approximately 23 percent in Manhattan so far this year, Antonio Felder was still one of 174 people shot in our borough – a devastating toll that illustrates why combatting gun violence remains my top priority. My thoughts are with his young son, friends and loved ones of Antonio Felder as they grieve his loss.”