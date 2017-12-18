A man slashed two other men in the face and neck on the platform of a lower Manhattan subway station Sunday evening, police said.

The man, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, was standing on the northbound platform at the Fulton Street 4/5 train station on Broadway at about 5:15 p.m. when he got into an argument with a 26-year-old man, cops said.

The fight escalated and the suspect slashed the 26-year-old on the left side of his face, according to police. The suspect then slashed another man, 34, in the neck when he tried to break up the fight.

The two victims, who knew each other, were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect early Monday morning.