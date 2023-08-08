Mayor Adams unveils hip hop imagery installation in City Hall Rotunda to mark 50 years of genre

Mayor Eric Adams joins members of the Hip Hop community at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to announce a year-long partnership with the Universal Hip Hop Museum throughout 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop Photo courtesy of Caroline Willis/Mayoral Photo Office via Flickr

New York City Mayor Eric Adams paid tribute to hip hop culture Monday by unveiling an imagery installation in the City Hall Rotunda to mark 50 years of the art form.

The installation includes posters and flyers showcasing the history of hip hop– which was born in the Bronx- and its most iconic artists such as Run DMC, DJ Cool Herc, Grandmaster Flash and more.

“This installation tells the visual narrative behind hip hop’s influence on New York City and the globe over the past 50 years,” Adams said. “Hip hop inspired me as a young Black man growing up in New York City. The music was about turning pain into purpose, fighting the power, and telling people of color that you could go from rags to riches.”

Laurie Cumbo, the city’s Cultural Affairs Commissioner, said Monday that hip hop reflects the rhythm and soul of the city’s neighborhoods, people, and creative energy.

“This amazing installation explores the legacy of this quintessentially New York art form,” Cumbo said.

The hip hop installation at City Hall is part of a larger initiative by the Adams administration to commemorate the 50th anniversary. As the birthplace of the genre, the City will celebrate and honor hip hop’s musical and cultural transformation over the past 50 years through a wide variety of citywide initiatives, including a series of block parties and events and a collaboration with LISA Project NYC to create 50 murals across all five boroughs.

These initiatives will pay homage to hip hop’s rich history and community impact as well as provide powerful inspiration for the future of the art form.