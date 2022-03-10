Mayor Eric Adams has revealed plans to accelerate New York City’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entitled “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery,” the plan outlines the mayor’s vision not just for the city’s recovery, but for the future of the city’s economy, all of which is going to be built on equity and inclusivity. The blueprint aims to accelerate the return to pre-pandemic employment levels while also laying the foundation for the city’s economic future by addressing historic injustices and reimagining outdated ways of doing business.

“New York City’s recovery cannot and will not be about going back to the way things were — we are going to rebuild, renew, and reinvent our city and our economy for today, tomorrow, and generations to come,” said Mayor Adams. “This is more than a to-do list: It is a complete reset with more than 70 concrete actions we will take to tear down the barriers to progress and build up a strong, resilient city with opportunity for everyone. I want all New Yorkers to know that your city is looking out for you and planning for your future, so New York can be a city we are all proud to call home.”

Among the strategies outlined in the blueprint are more than 70 concrete actions that will help realize the mayor’s goal of rebuilding, renewing, and reimagining the city’s economy. The plan for recovery is built on five key pillars:

Restarting New York City’s economic engines and reactivating the public realm

Supporting small businesses, entrepreneurship, and a more equitable economy

Building a future-focused economy and putting emphasis on driving inclusive sector growth

Planning and building the economy for inclusive growth now and in the future; and

Connecting New Yorkers to in-demand skills and quality jobs

New York City’s post-COVID recovery still faces significant challenges. More than 26,000 businesses have closed across the city, and many offices remain shuttered; unemployment among Black New Yorkers remains more than three times the national average at 15 percent; and tourism remains far below pre-pandemic levels.

The mayor’s office says that in order to achieve the goals outlined in the blueprint, it will require a comprehensive, collaborative effort bringing together the business community, labor unions, neighborhood advocates, faith leaders, educators, and New Yorkers across the five boroughs.

“Our state’s economy has been battered over these last two years, but there is no doubt New York’s best days lie ahead,” said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. “We will seize this moment to do what New Yorkers always have done: To stay strong and work together to find new, innovative paths to growth that build upon our strengths. My administration has begun this work by advancing new investments that include a renewed commitment to workforce development, the largest state-sponsored tourism package in the country, and a historic $500 million commitment to expanding the offshore wind industry in New York State. This work sets a strong foundation, but we can and will do much more. Mayor Adams and I are committed to working together and with the private sector to plan for a future that uplifts us all. The New New York Panel is a demonstration of our unwavering resolve. Let’s get to work.”

Click here to see the complete recovery blueprint.