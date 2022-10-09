Mayor’s office rebukes New York Post for ‘vile’ and ‘sexist’ article about aides

The Mayor’s office publicly condemned the New York Post Saturday night for publishing a controversial story alleging serious accusations of misconduct within the administration.

On Oct. 8, the right-wing tabloid reported that Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks allegedly provided under-the-table favors for one another by promoting each other’s girlfriends to top positions in the administration, to which the mayor’s office responded by calling the article “vile” and “sexist.”

Fabien Levy, press secretary to Mayor Adams, took the Post to task in an Oct. 8 statement, fuming at the charges made in the piece, believing that those involved should be ashamed.

“The New York Post and everyone associated with this story should be ashamed of themselves for suggesting that Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Sheena Wright — an Ivy League-educated, former major non-profit executive, who has a long career of groundbreaking accomplishments — was hired as some sort of favor, or in return for ‘sleeping’ with her long-term partner. This sexist rhetoric and vile insinuation are beyond the pale and have no place in public discourse,” Levy said in a statement.

The Post reported that Banks promoted the mayor’s partner Tracey Collins to Department of Education Senior Advisor for the Deputy Chancellor of School Leadership in exchange for the mayor himself naming Banks’ partner Sheena Wright as a Deputy Mayor back in December. The Post called the Adams administration a “tight inner cycle.”

The mayor’s office believes this to be absurd, however, deeming that both women are experts in their fields and were hired in their respective positions for their skill sets.

“In addition, DOE Senior Advisor Tracey Collins is a veteran educator with more than 30 years of experience. There was a retirement in the Division of School Leadership this spring, and Tracey applied for the publicly posted, competitive position and went through a rigorous process that did not include City Hall’s oversight. DOE has made clear that she was, far and away, the most qualified of all applicants for the position, which is why she was the only finalist presented to Chancellor Banks. Once again, it is flat out sexist and vile to suggest an accomplished, highly trained, lifelong public servant was only given this position because of who her long-time partner may be,” Levy said in a statement.

Levy also demanded that the publication make amends for their story.

“The New York Post owes both women an immediate apology,” Levy said.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the New York Post for comment and is awaiting a response.