A Brooklyn woman who was shot in the head inside a Staten Island motel over the weekend died on Sunday and now police are looking for her killer.

The woman, 21-year-old Michele Hernandez, was found inside the Cosmopolitan Motel on Hylan Boulevard on Saturday at about 3:20 a.m., police said. Hernandez was brought to the Staten Island University Hospital North, but died on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect did not appear to be known to her.