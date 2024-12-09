Migrant teen stabbed dead in Lower Manhattan may have been in gang brawl, police officials say

One teenager is dead and another was seriously injured in a Lower Manhattan stabbing on Thursday night carried out by a group of attackers allegedly because of a gang brawl.

Police say the case surrounding the migrant teen in Lower Manhattan who was stabbed to death last week is not as clear cut as once believed — and may have actually been a gang brawl, police said Monday evening.

While it was originally reported that the teens were targeted in the Financial District on Dec. 5 for not speaking English, NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino said on Dec. 9 that the victims attempted to mislead police about what actually took place that night. Video footage from the scene helped pick apart their story, sources said.

“Video is our real storyteller, right?” Savino said.

According to Savino, cops are investigating whether the victims may have actually been the aggressors as three Hispanic teens brawled with three young Black men. Police reported 17-year-old Yeremi Colino was seen on video carrying what appeared to be a wooden stick and, along with two other boys, actually jogged toward three other men in what appears to be a gang clash.

“Both sides had weapons, the victim (Colino) actually swings an unknown object in a downward motion just prior to being stabbed by one of the perpetrators,” Savino recounted after viewing the video footage.

After the teen was stabbed, police say a Walgreens employee attempted to aid him by pulling him into the store with the knife still embedded in his chest. An 18-year-old boy was also stabbed in the left arm.

Both were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where Colino of the pair was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the murder weapon — a knife with a silver blade and a brown handle — as well as two wooden sticks and a pair of pliers that are believed to have been used in the brawl.

Cops believe the altercation may have been set off by one of the group’s flashing gang signs, and although none of the migrants had any gang affiliation, a known crew has pledged revenge on their behalf.

“I also want to note, and this is just through the course of the investigation, that the Los Diablos crew of 42nd street did vow revenge on this,” Savino said. “So there is a little bit of a gang beef, and that obviously plays towards motive as well.”

Police also report that it is highly likely that the two groups knew one another. Law enforcement sources said Monday they are still searching for the killers.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.