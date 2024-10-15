Police officials say they are working to nab members of the Los Diablos de la 42, a subset of the infamous migrant street gang known as Tren de Aragua, who have been linked to numerous robberies and other crimes in Times Square.

They call themselves “Los Diablos de la 42,” which translates in English as “Little Devils of 42nd Street.” They’ve proven to be a big problem for Times Square and the NYPD.

For NYPD officials, the group of about 20 gang members — some of whom are as young as just 11 years of age — has given rise to concerns that this glorified crew may challenge members of the rival Latin Kings and potentially start a turf war.

Over the summer, police said, the Los Diablos de la 42 graduated from simple snatch-and-grab robberies to using knives and guns in their crimes, even leading to some victims being hospitalized.

“They stay true to their name, this is their threshold. They started off really as a robbery crew,” Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino told amNewYork Metro. “Back in June, we saw them committing robberies in and around Central Park. And obviously, Central Park is our crown jewel — thanks to a great influx of police and a great response, both by patrol and influx of officers, we displaced them, and they ventured over to the pedestrian walkway of the world right here in Times Square.”

Detectives say the Los Diablos operates out of city shelters and preys on children in them by recruiting them to their malicious cause, which they use to stay out of custody. Savino says the young gangsters are no strangers to the NYPD and have even been arrested multiple times — but were ultimately released due to their tender age.

But Savino believes judges and prosecutors responsible for arraigning the defendants need to do more to keep the reputed gang members off the streets after their arrest for violent crimes.

“Truth be told, we need help. It’s a multi-layered approach. From a police standpoint, we’re doing all we can. We need help from the judges, the judges ultimately decide that fate.”

Los Diablos de la 42 are rapidly rising to prominence in the criminal underworld through a slew of continued crimes — and they’re not shy about hiding who they are.

The members, according to police, often share photographs of their firearms over social media and call out rival gangs such as the Latin Kings. It’s a move to build street cred, but also what cops believe to be an unprecedented step by a migrant crew looking to gain a foothold in the area.

This leaves Savino concerned that violence could erupt in the heart of Times Square — which, from morning to night, teems with workers, tourists and visitors, potentially putting them in harm’s way.

“We are tremendously worried, bullets have no names. I started off by saying this is the pedestrian walkway of the world. If bullets fly down here, it certainly is a recipe for disaster. That being said, we have the best detectives in the world working this, and we will have success,” Savino said.

Savino said that the NYPD was able to drive the criminal gang out of Central Park through an increased police presence there — and is working to do the same in Times Square. Police say they are looking for Los Diablos members who are now perpetrating crimes as far as Main Street along the 7 Line in Queens.

Chief Savino issued a warning to New Yorkers both above and below ground to be aware of their surroundings and to immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“Everybody out there is a potential witness for us. If something happens, nothing is too big or small. Make a note of everything: a tattoo, a scar, any description you could provide to us helps us solve our crimes,” Savino said. “Be aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone with information regarding the Los Diablos de la 42 can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.