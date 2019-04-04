Police are investigating whether a body discovered in a storage facility Thursday morning is a Staten Island teacher and mother of three who went missing over the weekend, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at a house on McVeigh Avenue in New Springville. Cammarata, who lives near Randall Manor, was reported missing on Tuesday, according to police.

The female pictured was reported missing & last seen at 228 McVeigh Ave @NYPD121Pct #statenisland on 3/30/2019 at 9 PM. Anyone with information is urged to ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are anonymous.#YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives pic.twitter.com/RTKq8LTwdr — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 3, 2019

Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, was charged Wednesday with assaulting Cammarata in a previous incident before she disappeared, the police spokeswoman said. He was still in custody Thursday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately clear what led police to discover the human remains at Extra Space Storage, which is just over 4 miles away from where Cammarata was last seen. NYPD officials were expected to hold a news conference on the case Thursday afternoon.

Friends and family first became worried about Cammarata on Monday when she didn't show up for work and missed a court appearance related to her ongoing divorce, The New York Times reported. Cammarata initiated the divorce in February, according to The Times, but she had left their home two years ago because of domestic violence.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.