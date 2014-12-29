Most New York voters reject New Year’s Eve ‘date’ with Clinton, Cuomo, de Blasio: Poll

When it comes to hypothetically rocking out on New Year’s Eve with the state’s political who’s who, New Yorkers would rather ring in 2015 alone, according to a poll released Monday.

Quinnipiac University asked 1,293 state voters who their dream “date” for Dec. 31 would be: Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo or Hillary Clinton? Although Clinton was the front-runner with 37%, about 45% didn’t want to spend their New Year’s with any of them.

“Who knows? Maybe she can return the favor some day with an invitation to the White House,” Maurice Carroll, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement.

The mayor and governor both received 8% of votes in the poll, which was conducted between Dec. 17 and 21 and had a margin of error of +/- 2.7%.