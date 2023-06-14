Mother repeatedly stabbed on Brooklyn street while protecting her child in stroller: NYPD

Police are looking to locate this woman who allegedly stabbed a mother in Downtown Brooklyn Monday (NYPD)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 34-year-old mother was stabbed multiple times while protecting her 3-year-old daughter from an unhinged woman in Downtown Brooklyn Monday, police said.

The victim, who was pushing a stroller with her 3-year-old, got into a dispute with the deranged woman while at the corner of Jay Street and Tillary Street at around 3:30 p.m. The suspect, according to police, then threatened the child that was in the stroller, prompting the mom to stand in front of her daughter to protect her.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the mom in the chest and several times in both legs, before fleeing the scene on Jay Street.

The mom was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. The child was not injured.

The woman being sought is described by police as being approximately 30-years old, 5-feet-6 inches tall, and weighing about 160 pounds. She has a dark complexion, a thin build and short, black hair.

The police released a photo of the suspect taken near the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.