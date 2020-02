The man first struck part of the bridge and then hit an SUV, police said.

A man riding a motorcycle died early Thursday morning after he hit an SUV on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said.

Mark Medina, 24, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, first struck part of the bridge as he was traveling east at about 3:30 a.m. He then hit an SUV that was also traveling east, police said.

Medina was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, they said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.